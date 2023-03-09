‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Apple TV+ is returning to the couch.

The iPhone maker and streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for comedy Shrinking. The series, which hails from Ted Lasso producers Warner Bros. TV, drops its eighth of its 10 episodes Friday.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

Jason Segel stars in the comedy as a down on his luck therapist who goes against the grain and his mentor, Harrison Ford. Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein co-created the series, which counts Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie among its cast. The role marks one of Ford’s first TV series regular parts, joining the Paramount+ Yellowstone offshoot 1923.

Shrinking is currently certified fresh with an 81 percent rating among critics and 84 percent score among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. (Apple, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.)

In a January interview with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, Ted Lasso duo Lawrence and Goldstein and Segel revealed that they have a three-season plan for Shrinking.

Shrinking hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under separate overall deals. The comedy is part of an Apple scripted roster that also includes Bad Sisters, Physical, The Afterparty, Schmigadoon and more.