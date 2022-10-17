BBC Studios Acquires Full Ownership of ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Films

BBC Studios has taken full ownership of Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films, adding another major U.K. production company to the growing stable now entirely under the control of the BBC’s commercial production-distribution arm.

Alongside its BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning spy thriller series Killing Eve, Sid Gentle — founded in 2013 by Sally Woodward Gentle, with Lee Morris and Henrietta Colvin — was best known for ITV’s BAFTA nomination show The Durrells, plus SS-GB, Ragdoll and Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories. BBC Studios has been a 51 percent investor since 2018, but announced it was upping its stake from MIPCOM on Monday.

“I’m delighted to announce the full acquisition of Sid Gentle Films. Led by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, Sid Gentle is home to unmissable returning hits. Best known for BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Killing Eve, the future slate is just as exciting,” said BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell in BBC Studios’ keynote MIPCOM session.

Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Sid Gentle Films is currently in postproduction on Rain Dogs, written by Cash Carraway and starring Daisy May Cooper, for the BBC and HBO, and comedy Extraordinary for Disney+, written by Emma Moran.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to continue our journey with BBC Studios. They have been the most supportive, collaborative and creative partner. It is an honor to work with the most wonderful team at Sid and to feel a shared ambition and outlook with BBC Studios,” said Sid Gentle CEO Woodward Gentle.

BBC Studios already wholly owns Lookout Point (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley 3), Clerkenwell Films (Somewhere Boy, The End of the F***ing World), and House Productions (Sherwood, Brexit: An Uncivil War) and is the controlling shareholder in Baby Cow (Chivalry, The Witchfinder). Earlier this month it moved to 100 percent ownership of Firebird Pictures, in production with Wilderness for Amazon Studios and Wahala for BBC One.

Alongside the Sid Gentle Films deal, Fussell used his MIPCOM keynote to announce that BBC Studios’ most senior scripted exec Mark Linsey would be relocating from London to Los Angeles, a move the company said would place him geographically closer to key global content decision-makers as BBC Studios “seeks to build further co-production, investment and commissioning opportunities for its scripted offer.”

Linsey, who oversees a drama and comedy group of labels and units behind the likes of Doctor Who, Good Omens for Amazon Studios and Trying for AppleTV+, will retain his existing responsibilities and reports, and continue to report to BBC Studios Productions CEO Ralph Lee. He will also work closely with both Janet Brown, BBC Studios’ newly appointed president of content distribution for North America and Latin America, and Valerie Bruce, general manager and leader of BBC Studios’ successful Los Angeles Productions, and their teams, to grow BBC Studios’ presence together.

“Under the leadership of Mark Linsey, previously BBC Director of Television and BBC Studios Chief Creative Officer, we are investing in the U.K.’s most exciting talent and creative labels,” said Fussell. “I am thrilled to share today that Mark will relocate from London to LA to grow further BBC Studios’ commitment to the West Coast and our shared creative ambition.”