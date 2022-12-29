×
Eugene Levy, Victor Garber Named to the Order of Canada

Martin Katz, producer of David Cronenberg films, impressionist Rich Little and NHL star Sidney Crosby also made onto the country’s New Year’s honors list for their achievements.

Eugene Levy and Victor Garber
Eugene Levy and Victor Garber Rich Fury/Getty Images; Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy and Victor Garber have been named in the New Year honors list for the Order of Canada, in recognition of their achievements at home and in Hollywood.

Emmy-winning Levy received a promotion to companion of the Order of Canada, which is the highest rank in Canada’s honors system. The Canadian-born actor, also well known for his star turn in the SCTV sketch comedy series, was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2011.

Levy received the latest Order of Canada honor “for elevating the stature of Canadian television on the international stage as an acclaimed actor and producer.”

Levy’s additional credits include roles in the American Pie franchise, Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman and Father of the Bride II.

Garber, a stage and screen veteran with film credits like Argo, Milk, Titanic, Legally Blonde, The First Wives Club and Sleepless in Seattle, and TV roles that include playing Jack Bristow on Alias, Dr. Martin Stein/Firestorm on DC Comics’ Legends of Tomorrow and Admiral Halsey on The Orville, was named as an officer of the Order of Canada. The same ranking was given to Rich Little, the Canadian-born impressionist and voice actor best known for being able to mimic the voices of former U.S. presidents and Hollywood stars like Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Jack Nicholson.

Each year, Canadians are named to the Order of Canada ranks in recognition of their achievements. The latest appointments include Martin Katz, who produced David Cronenberg films like Spider, A Dangerous MethodCosmopolis and Maps to the Stars, which earned Julianne Moore the best actress Palme d’Or in Cannes, being named as a member of the Order of Canada.

And NHL star Sidney Crosby was made an officer of the Order of Canada.

