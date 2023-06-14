‘Silo’ Renewed for Second Season at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to continue building the world of Silo.

The streamer has renewed the sci-fi drama that’s set in an underground community housing the last 10,000 people on Earth. Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels and created by Graham Yost (Justified, Slow Horses), Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer in the mile-deep silo who looks for answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

The renewal comes ahead of the show’s eighth episode, which debuts on June 16. The 10-episode first season is set to conclude on June 30.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” Yost said in a statement. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, “It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s No. 1 drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Along with Ferguson, the show’s cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

AMC Studios produces the series after originally developing it for sister network AMC. Yost, who has an overall deal at Apple, executive produces with Howey, Ferguson, director Morten Tyldum (who helmed the first three episodes), Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.