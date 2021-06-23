Simon Cowell Set for ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk the Line’

- Share this article on Facebook
Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered.
The show format is co-produced and co-developed by Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios and behind such ITV hits Love Island and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
The six-part series will debut on ITV and its streaming service ITV Hub later in the year, “offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing prize pot.”
Said ITV: “But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel.” That is because the top two performers of each evening “face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion – to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot.”
“We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win,” said Cowell. “Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision… It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV.”
Said Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment: “The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show. It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”
The global rollout for the format will be handled by ITV Studios.
