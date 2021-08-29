Simone Swink Named Executive Producer of ‘Good Morning America’

ABC News has found a new executive producer for its flagship Good Morning America broadcast in longtime staffer Simone Swink.

A memo sent to employees by Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, on Sunday shared the news. “Simone is a dynamic, thoughtful and creative leader, experienced in collaborating across platforms. I’m confident that she and the GMA team will continue to lead the show in new and innovative directions,” Godwin said in the memo provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swink joined GMA in 2010 as a writer, and as Godwin noted, “has worked on all aspects of the broadcast from overseeing the writing department to leading the second hour and serving as a key player in the control room each morning.”

Swink takes a role that has been left vacant for months since the departure of ABC News veteran Michael Corn in April.

Corn, who is now president of Nexstar’s NewsNation, was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last week. He has denied the allegations.

More to come…