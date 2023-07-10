Fox Sets Animation Premiere Dates for Fall, Including Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’

Fox has put the first piece of its 2023-24 schedule in place.

The network, which announced a slate of shows at its upfront in May — but not where or when they would air — has set premiere dates for its Sunday animation block in the fall. New series Krapopolis, from creator Dan Harmon, will join Fox staples The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy as part of the “Animation Domination” lineup.

Krapopolis, which features a group of humans, gods and monsters trying to manage one of the ancient world’s first cities, will be the first to debut. The series will get a two-episode premiere following an NFL doubleheader on Sept. 24, airing right after football across the country (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

The show will then move to its regular time period of 8:30 p.m. Sundays on Oct. 1, with The Simpsons (8 p.m.), Bob’s Burgers (9 p.m.) and Family Guy (9:30 p.m.) returning to their familiar spots.

Fox has yet to announce the remainder of its fall schedule, though it will presumably be made up largely of unscripted programming. The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike means work on scripted series for the coming season — filming typically begins in July — isn’t happening now and won’t be in time to get shows on the air by late September or early October.

The production cycle on animated shows, however, is much different than for live-action series, so Fox has episodes of all four Sunday shows banked and ready to air in the fall. The network placed a series order for Krapopolis, its first wholly owned animated series, in February 2021, and has already renewed it for a second and third season.

In addition to the Sunday animation block, WWE Smackdown will continue on Friday nights in 2023-24 on Fox. Additional scheduling will be announced later.