Simu Liu to Host Time 100 Gala TV Special for ABC (Exclusive)

Time is bringing its Time 100 gala to TV.

Time Studios, the production arm of the media brand, is producing a primetime special from its Time 100 gala next month, to be hosted by actor (and Time 100 honoree) Simu Liu. The hour-long special, TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, is set for Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m., and will be filmed at the Time 100 gala, which will be held on June 8. Jeff Smith, who has produced previous specials for Time Studios, as well as programming like the ESPY Awards, will be executive producer.

“We see this new special, which will bring viewers inside the room of this exclusive event for the first time, as a powerful new extension of the franchise,” says Ian Orefice, COO and president of Time and Time Studios.

The special will include content from the gala, as well as profiles on some of the honorees on this year’s list. Time has produced a primetime special based on its list before, but this year will be the first time that the gala and all its high-wattage attendees are part of the program.

“Our production team is tasked with simultaneously producing two different shows–one for the intimate gathering at the gala and the other for the millions at home on ABC,” Orefice added. “In addition to the truly amazing moments captured exclusively inside the 2022 Time 100 Gala, the broadcast will also feature in depth behind the scenes storytelling of the honorees.”

Time last held an in-person gala for its Time 100 list in 2019. This year’s live event will also honor those that made the list in 2020 and 2021.

Liu, who starred in films like Marvel’s Shang-Chi and TV shows like Kim’s Convenience, was profiled on this year’s list by actress Sandra Oh. Time chose Liu to host the special because “not only has he had a breakout year leading one of the most successful films of 2021, he spoke out on major issues, truly harnessing the power of his influence for good,” VP of Time Events and Editorial Director of the TIME 100 Dan Macsai says.

“As an Asian-Canadian immigrant kid who grew up in a suburb outside Toronto, I never imagined that I would one day share a dinner table with some of the most influential individuals in the world,” Liu said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to speaking about our successes but also about our shared responsibility to use our platforms and our influence to improve the world. I’m grateful to TIME for entrusting me with the opportunity to be an integral part of this special evening.”