‘Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano’ Trailer Gives Look at Never-Before-Heard Recordings Used in the Former Hollywood Fixer’s Case

The newest trailer for Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano shares a look at never-before-heard evidence recordings used to take down former Hollywood private investigator Anthony Pellicano.

“This film is the first time a lot of these recordings are going to be heard,” reporter Allison Hope Weiner, who covered the notorious Hollywood fixer extensively, said in the trailer released Monday.

Pellicano was arrested in 2002 and 2006, and the trial for his latter charges revealed the industry’s rich and famous, and the lawyers they employed, that used the PI to dig up dirt on their enemies and one another, often illegally.

Following his 15-year sentence in prison for wiretapping and racketeering, Pellicano was presented with the recordings, confidential documents from the FBI’s case file and victims’ accounts of his illegal behavior. The two-part documentary, presented by The New York Times, reveals the dirty methods and vast lengths the ruthless former private eye would go to for the Hollywood elite.

“You’re not gonna get no blow to the career. It ain’t going to happen,” Pellicano can be heard saying in one recording featured in the footage. “Just stick with me, baby. I’ll take care of it.”

Specifically, part one investigates how the industry’s rich and powerful at the time got an advantage over the legal system. “Pellicano had a number of sources within the telephone company to implement an illegal wiretap,” Daniel Saunders, who was an assistant to the U.S. Attorney in L.A. from 1997-2011, said in the trailer. “He had a room that was dubbed the war room, which was filled with computers.”

The network said the second part takes a look at “how the game is played among Hollywood’s powerbrokers — and how they are rarely held accountable.”

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano parts one and two premiere back-to-back on March 10 at 10 p.m. on FX. Watch the trailer below.