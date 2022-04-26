‘Single Drunk Female’ Renewed at Freeform

Tara Duncan’s Freeform is beginning to come into focus.

The Disney-backed, younger-skewing basic cable network has handed out a second-season renewal for breakout Single Drunk Female and picked up dramedy While You Were Breeding to series.

The order for the latter series, based on the memoir from showrunner Kristin Newman (Only Murders in the Building), marks the second show ordered under Freeform president Duncan’s regime. The first, Phoebe Robinson’s Everything’s Trash, is expected to air sometime this year.

“I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season. Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in season two,” Duncan said in a release announcing the orders Tuesday. “Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood. As we continue to build our slate of captivating original series, While You Were Breeding delivers on that promise to our audience.”

While You Were Breeding follows Kacey, who is single for the first time in her 30s and escapes her life in L.A. to see the world. The international series is described as a journey of self-discovery. Chelsea Frei (Dollface) stars as Kacey and leads a cast that also includes Catherine Cohen, Alice Hunter and Kosha Patel. Newman created the series and exec produces alongside Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes From a Marriage). Becca Gleason directed the pilot.

Single Drunk Female, meanwhile, debuted in January to warm reviews with THR’s Angie Han calling the half-hour series “solidly likable.” The show has an impressive 96 percent score among critics and 84 percent rating among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard star in the series from creator Simone Finch (The Connors) and exec producer Jenni Konner (Girls). The show hails from Disney’s 20th Television, where Konner is based with an overall deal.

Since Duncan was tapped to take over Freeform in 2020, she has picked up Everything’s Trash (based on Robinson’s book) and retooled fellow breakout Cruel Summer as an anthology, secured the future of Grown-ish with another Black-ish transfer and ushered the cabler into animation and nonfiction.