Sister Takes Minority Stake in Doc Specialist Dorothy Street Pictures

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider, is continuing its investment spree, buying a minority stake in U.K.-based documentary specialist Dorothy Street Pictures.

Financial details weren’t disclosed. Dorothy Street, which recently unveiled that it will be co-producing the upcoming Pamela Anderson documentary for Netflix, will remain fully independent while forming what is described as a “unique alignment” with Sister.

Founder Julia Nottingham (Be Water, XY Chelsea, Skate Kitchen, Kingdom of Us) and her team of established documentary filmmakers, including Emmy-nominated Becky Read (Twas the Fight Before Christmas, Three Identical Strangers), will continue to develop and produce TV and feature content in the non-fiction space, grow its scripted slate led by Ariadne Kotsaki and leverage the collective expertise in the broader Sister group.

“In partnering with Dorothy Street, our goal is to support Julia and her team with a full spectrum of resources and support from Sister,” said Snider. “Julia and her collaborators have demonstrated their talent for finding compelling stories that appeal to a broad cross-section of audiences, and we are excited to be working with such a remarkable team of producers as they expand their creative vision.”

Added Nottingham: “At Dorothy Street Pictures, we believe in story first and are overjoyed to be supported by a company quite literally built around storytellers and the desire to empower the independent creative talent we all work with.”

Sister, which rose to prominence thanks to the multi award-winning Chernobyl and is behind recent hits Landscapers and This is Going to Hurt, has made a series of acquisitions over the last year, including podcast producers Campsite Media, book publisher Zando, comic book publisher AWA Studios, and Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair’s production company South of the River Pictures. In late 2021 it moved into the music space with the purchase of a 40 percent stake in iconic London venue Koko, which is set to relaunch this April following a major three-year restoration.