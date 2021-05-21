Sky Cancels ‘Bulletproof’ Amid Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky has canceled British police drama Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke, a company representative said on Friday.

“Sky will not be proceeding with any further (season) of Bulletproof,” Sky said.

Sky had paused work on season 4 of the and any other projects with Clarke in late April after BAFTA suspended the Doctor Who actor from its membership in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations by 20 women reported in The Guardian.

“Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” a Sky representative said at the time. “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

Production company Vertigo Films also said on Friday that it would “not make any future (season) of Bulletproof.”

The Guardian report was based on conversations with 20 women who had worked with Clarke and alleged he had committed acts of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping and unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019. The BAFTA suspension followed Clarke receiving the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema trophy from BAFTA during an awards show appearance in London on April 10.

The Clarke fallout continued to grow earlier this month, also affecting the BBC when new claims of sexual harassment were made against the embattled actor and writer from the set of one of the U.K. public broadcaster’s flagship shows, Doctor Who.