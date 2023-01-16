Sky Offering Discovery+ to U.K. TV Subscribers for Free

Comcast-owned European pay TV and technology giant Sky is making Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Discovery+ available to its TV subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland at no additional cost.

“Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can now sign up for Discovery+ as part of their monthly Sky TV subscription, saving £6.99/€6.99 a month ($8.53/$7.56),” the company said on Monday. “Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ Discovery+ entertainment pass will now be able to access the Discovery+ entertainment and sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded.”

Amid high inflation and intense streaming competition, Elizabeth Wynn, managing director of Sky TV, said: “We know value is incredibly important right now, so we’re pleased to bring Discovery+ to our Sky TV customers at no extra cost.”

Added Antonio Ruiz, general manager U.K. & Ireland, Warner Bros. Discovery: “We’re delighted to build on our partnership with Sky and give Sky TV subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland access to both Discovery+ entertainment and sport as part of their Sky TV subscription. Through this offering we can bring our extensive real-life entertainment and exciting sports lineup, with the Australian Open starting today, to even more Sky customers.”

Beyond the tennis tournament in Australia, Sky on Monday touted that Discovery+ will also feature the likes of the French Open, “more than 300 days of cycling – including the Tour de France – and every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024,” real-life courtroom drama in Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, which looks at the two sides of a British soccer wives libel trial that made headlines, “brand-new TV dating experiment Written in the Stars, in which 12 intrepid contestants put their fate in the hands of the world’s top astrologers, plus reality favorites, including 90 Day Fiancéand Beauty and the Geek.”