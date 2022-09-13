Sky Cuts Queen Elizabeth II-Related Jokes From ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ in U.K.

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky cut some jokes related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II from the latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver in the U.K.

Some viewers commented on or complained about the edits to the HBO show on social media. “Where can I watch the segment on the Queen from @LastWeekTonight considering Sky decided to cut it?” one wrote on Twitter. Another one said: “Don’t censor my @LastWeekTonight. I am British, I am a monarchist and I CAN TAKE A JOKE!!!”

Among other things, Oliver made fun of tributes to the late queen from such companies as Domino’s Pizza and the likes of cartoon character Crazy Frog. “Obviously, we have to start with the U.K., which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes,” the host said. “It is a big moment [of] the week, and for some reason, absolutely everyone felt they had to wade in.”

Oliver also quipped that the monarch’s death was “not the only traumatic event that Britain has had to deal with,” pointing to the appointment of Liz Truss as the country’s new Prime Minister and Conservative Party chief.

Representatives for Sky and HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won its seventh late-night Emmy in a row in the outstanding variety talk series category on Monday evening. At the Emmys overall, HBO topped Netflix to win the most awards.

Here is a look at some social media reactions to Sky cutting out queen-related jokes.

Don't censor my @LastWeekTonight. I am British, I am a monarchist and I CAN TAKE A JOKE!!! @SkyUK If @iamjohnoliver wants to have an intelligent, jovial, factual opinion about our queen I wanna hear it. FFS! The coverage and forced mourning here is getting real out of hand. 🤐😤 — Lindsay Sargeant (@SargeantLc) September 13, 2022

Where can I watch the segment on the Queen from @LastWeekTonight considering Sky decided to cut it? @iamjohnoliver — Kraig (@___Kraig___) September 12, 2022