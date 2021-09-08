Sky Studios Appoints Preethi Mavahalli to Lead In-House Drama Team

Sky Studios, the development, production and commissioning arm for Sky Original comedy and drama, has appointed Preethhi Mavahalli to the newly-created role of creative director, drama to lead to the in-house drama team and oversee a slate of of original productions for the U.K.

Mavahalli joins from Poldark producer Mammoth Screen, where she is currently director of drama, and has a list of credits that includes The Serpent, Noughts + Crosses and The War of the Worlds. Prior to joining Mammoth in 2011, she worked at Film4 and Film London.

“I have been watching Sky Original drama go from strength to strength in recent years, constantly raising the bar with ambitious and ground-breaking series. With the launch of Sky Studios, and its unrivalled ambitions and ability to partner with talent, the bar has been set even higher and I could not pass up the opportunity to lead in-house drama. I can’t wait to get started.”

In this newly created role, Mavahalli will report to chief content officer Jane Millichip, and is set to join Sky Studios in January 2022. Mavahalli’s team will include executive producers Kara Manley, Victoria Wharton, Serena Thompson and Beverly Brooker, and she will work alongside director of commissioning for drama, Gabriel Silver.

“Preethi is an exceptional talent. Her instincts for identifying great ideas and developing them into world-class television is second to none. We couldn’t be more excited to have her lead the next phase of Sky Studios’ push into in-house drama development and production,” said Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief content officer.

Sky Studios is developing a range of in-house projects across Europe, with production already underway on The Rising for Sky UK and Blocco 181 for Sky Italia. Both series are set to air next year.