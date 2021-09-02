Sky Studios, CBS Studios Set ‘Munich Match’ Drama Series From ‘Fauda’ Writer

Comcast-owned Sky’s production arm Sky Studios, ViacomCBS’ CBS Studios and Amusement Park Film have unveiled plans for a six-part drama thriller series, created by Michal Aviram (Fauda), with the working title Munich Match.

The show is set 50 years after the Munich Massacre, the terrorist attack on the Israeli Olympic team in 1972. “It’s now 2022, and on the anniversary of the attack, Munich is hosting a ‘friendly’ soccer game between an Israeli and a German (soccer) club,” according to a show summary. “Tensions and nerves are running high, with the political stakes even higher as the eyes of the world watch on. Everything is being done to make the match a safe and peaceful event. But when things start to fall apart, it seems history might be repeating all over again.”

A more detailed plot description added: “When Oren Simon, a Mossad agent stationed in Berlin, intercepts a message in a dark-net forum seven days before the match that implies an attack on the Israeli team, the German authorities are alerted immediately. Michael Hahn (from the Federal Criminal Police Office) orders Maria Köhler, a German officer with Lebanese roots and in-depth knowledge of the Islamist scene, to work with Oren, contrary to official protocol. The days leading up to the match are charged with tension as Oren and Maria try to prevent history repeating itself.”

Scheduled to begin principal filming in Germany this month, the original series will air across all Sky territories, including the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Aviram wrote the scripts together with Martin Behnke (Berlin Alexanderplatz). Philipp Kadelbach (Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Parfum) is directing. Daniel Brühl, Amelie von Kienlin, Malte Grunert from Amusement Park Film, Frank Jastfelder and Julia Jaensch from Sky Studios, Meghan Lyvers from CBS Studios, Aviram and Kadelbach will serve as executive producers. Martin Behnke will be co-executive producer.

“When Israeli author Michal Aviram first told us about her idea for Munich Match, we were immediately fascinated,” said von Kienlin. “This modern multinational thriller is not only deeply rooted in Germany’s traumatic history, but also fulfills Amusement Park Film’s ambition to tell stories that are relevant and appeal to an international audience at the same time. We are also fans of political thrillers, a genre with enormous potential that we feel has been neglected in German programming so far.”

Amusement Park Film (A Most Wanted Man, The Aftermath), was founded in 2009 by Grunert and is managed by him and von Kienlin. Klaus Dohle, and since 2015 Brühl, are partners. Sky Studios has been boosting its output.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series outside of German-speaking territories, the U.K. and Italy.