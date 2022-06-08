Sky Studios Names Meghan Lyvers Director of Original Drama, U.K. and Ireland

Sky Studios, Comcast-owned Sky’s content production arm, has named Meghan Lyvers to the role of director of original drama, U.K. & Ireland as the unit “targets a significant increase in the investment and scale of Sky original drama.”

She is expected to join Sky Studios in late summer and will relocate from Amsterdam to London, reporting to Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz. Lyvers will also work closely with the wider original content teams at Sky U.K., Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.

In the newly created role, Lyvers will “oversee an increasingly diverse slate of premium Sky original dramas for Sky’s customers in the U.K. and Ireland and joins Sky Studios at a time when it is deepening its investment in U.K., European and global projects of scale, including Gangs of London, M: Son of the Century and the recently announced The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” the company said on Wednesday.

Lyvers has most recently served as senior vp and head of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios. The company lauded the executive’s “strong track-record in developing, packaging and shepherding a wide-range of premium, talked-about content, such as Your Honour (Showtime) and Unbelievable (Netflix), as well as deep filmmaker, creator, playwright and partner relationships around the world.”

In her CBS role, she “established the strategic international business vision for CBS Studios, identifying and developing premium content outside of the U.S., and has worked with a range of free-to-air, SVOD and pay TV channels and platforms across the globe.” Recent projects in that role have included Munich Games for Sky Studios.

Prior to CBS Studios, Lyvers was a producer at Management 360 after beginning her career at Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal’s Tribeca Productions with such projects as About a Boy and the Meet The Parents franchise.

“Sky is a company I have long admired, both as a viewer of their original content, but also as a long-term creative partner,” Lyvers said. “Their renewed ambition to create even more prestige, world-class and unmissable programming through Sky Studios, working in partnership with the best storytellers in the U.K., Europe and beyond, is an opportunity I could not pass up.”

Added Frot-Coutaz: “Meghan is a passionate creative executive with a strong track record in developing premium and distinctive drama, alongside a depth of experience and relationships across the U.S. and Europe. As we focus on delivering a broader slate of signature content to our 23 million customers, we are excited to welcome Meghan to help us achieve our ambition.”