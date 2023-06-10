×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Hollywood Flashback: In 1978, Slim Goodbody Debuted on ‘Captain Kangaroo’

Bob Keeshan, aka the Captain of the long-running CBS kids show, was hesitant to add John Burstein’s organ-baring, bodysuit-wearing health superhero to the roster — until Kraft Foods agreed to sponsor him.

Bob Keeshan as Captain Kangaroo (left) and John Burstein as Slim Goodbody, who joined Captain Kangaroo around the same time as “Picture Pages”. Keeshan died in 2004 at age 76.
Bob Keeshan as Captain Kangaroo (left) and John Burstein as Slim Goodbody, who joined Captain Kangaroo around the same time as “Picture Pages”. Keeshan died in 2004 at age 76. Courtesy Everett Collection

In the annals of children’s broadcasting, nothing can touch the reign of Sesame Street, currently in its 53rd season. Then there’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which ran 31 seasons on PBS. But not far behind is Captain Kangaroo, the CBS kids show that debuted in 1955 and continued for 29 years. It starred Bob Keeshan, who’d previously played Clarabell the Clown on NBC’s The Howdy Doody Show (14 seasons).

Dressed in a colorful overcoat with deep pockets (which is why they called him “Kangaroo”), Keeshan served as affable ringmaster over a loose format involving songs, puppets, cartoons and surprise guests who dropped by The Captain’s Place. In 1978, producer Jim Hirschfeld caught wind of John Burstein, an actor who’d created a “superhero of health” character named Slim Goodbody, complete with an educational stage show.

Related Stories

Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo and Lee Grant as attorney Leslie Williams in Ransom for a Dead Man, a TV movie pilot for the show eventually known as Columbo.
TV

Hollywood Flashback: Lee Grant Killed It on 'Columbo: Ransom for a Dead Man'

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife; in its September 2009 review, THR noted smart scenes written with commendable restraint by creators Robert and Michelle King.
TV

Hollywood Flashback: 'The Good Wife' Won Showrunners Robert and Michelle King Their First Case

“Hirschfeld sent his production team to watch my show in New Jersey, and they really, really liked it,” recalls Burstein, 73. “And they say to me, ‘You are going to be on Captain Kangaroo.’ ”

It took Keeshan some convincing — Slim wore a bodysuit covered in human organs — but when Kraft Foods agreed to sponsor the segments, he relented, and Burstein appeared on the show until 1981. (Another recurring segment was “Picture Pages,” which was hosted by Bill Cosby from 1980 until the show’s cancellation in 1984.)

Captain Kangaroo gave me the credibility that enabled my whole career to flow,” Burstein says. “I just got a royalty check today from Discovery streaming for stuff I did 35 years ago.”

This story first appeared in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad