‘SNL’ Regular Alex Moffat Joins Apple’s ‘Bad Monkey’ (Exclusive)

Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey has added an antagonist to its cast.

Saturday Night Live regular Alex Moffat will recur in the series based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel and adapted by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. The streamer picked up the show, starring Vince Vaughn, with a straight to series order in August 2021.

Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a former detective who was demoted to restaurant inspector in South Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in Florida and the Bahamas.

Moffat will play Evan Shook, an obnoxious real estate developer from Maryland — shades of Moffat’s Guy Who Just Bought a Boat character on SNL — who has bought the land next door to Andrew Yancy on a secluded promontory in Big Pine Key and is in the process of developing a hideous spec house that’s an affront to Yancy’s environmentalist sensibilities. Yancy makes it his mission to scuttle Shook’s plans, creating one problem after another for Shook as he desperately tries to find a buyer for his McMansion.

Moffat joins a cast that also includes Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner.

Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence has a rich overall deal, is producing Bad Monkey. It’s the third series WBTV and Lawrence are making for Apple TV+, following Ted Lasso and the Jason Segel-led Shrinking.

Lawrence is writing and executive producing via his Doozer Productions. Matt Tarses, Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and director Marcos Siega are also EPS, while Doozer’s Lisa Katzer is a co-exec producer.

In addition to SNL, which he joined in 2016, Moffat’s credits include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Holidate and Someone Great. He’s repped by Mosaic, WME, Paonessa Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen.