‘SNL’ Reveals Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to Host in January

The White Lotus season 2 star Aubrey Plaza is hosting Saturday Night Live this month.
NBC has revealed its initial SNL hosts of the new year, and first up is Plaza hosting the late-night sketch comedy series for the first time. Plaza also stars in Emily the Criminal, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Plaza will host on Jan. 21 along with musical guest Sam Smith, who will be on the show for the third time.
On Jan. 28, Michael B. Jordan will likewise make his SNL hosting debut in support of the boxing sequel Creed III. Jordan stars and directed the film, which arrives in theaters March 3.
Lil Baby, making his first appearance on the show, will be the SNL musical guest. The Grammy winner’s latest album, It’s Only Me, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In additional to its linear telecast on NBC, SNL now also streams live on the company’s Peacock streaming service. The current season is the top-rated broadcast entertainment show in the 18-49 demo in live + 3-day viewing.
