‘SNL’ Cold Open Tackles Closing of Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open on Oct. 15 didn’t waste much time before addressing the Jan 6. committee hearings, with castmembers playing Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Adam Kinzinger and more.

The opening sketch featured conversation excerpts between Donald Trump and several people (and a dog), and special appearances from Chloe Fineman’s Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Sherman’s Chuck Schumer.

“As you can see, we are committed to rolling out for this ninth and final hearing that Jan. 6 was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” Kenan Thompson’s chairman Bennie Thompson.

He went on to say, “We’ve been investigating this horrible attack for more than a year, but today’s session is going to be a little different. We’re going to summarize our findings, hold a history-making vote, and then and only then, we get to have a little treat.”

Heidi Gardner’s Cheney continued, saying that though Trump is responsible for the insurrection, she’ll be the one to suffer the consequences.

“You might be wondering what makes me so tough,” she said. “And I ask you, ‘Was your dad? Is it Dick Cheney?’ You might wonder, ‘How do you have the guts to take on your entire party alone?’ And I’d say, ‘When you were little, who tucked you in at night? Was it Dick Cheney?'” She ended her bit, joking, that she has “big Dick Cheney energy.”

Closing statements of the January 6th committee pic.twitter.com/uIR4kiiWdL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022

The cold open went on to joke about how Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were the ones who were “actually running this country.” The committee agreed to subpoena Trump and make him testify.

“That’s right,” Dismukes’ Kinzinger said. “He will get on a plane and leave Florida, where he is beloved, and he will fly to Washington where he is hated, and he will answer my questions. Questions like, ‘Hey, who do you think you are, mister?'”

He continued, “Trump is 100 percent coming, and this time he will be held accountable. Sure. He got away with a lot of stuff in the 70s, the 80s, the 90s, the early 2000s, the 2010s and the early 2020s. That ends now with us because I’m Mr. Kinzinger, and he will respect my authority.”

Before the sketch ended, Thompson thanked his colleagues for throwing away their summers and, in some cases, their careers to serve on the committee and cut to a video of Pelosi telling the president there was “poopoo” on the walls of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

“We tried,” Thompson concluded. “It was a fun country while it lasted.”

During her opening monologue, host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion addressed all the different names people call her: Tina Snow, the Hot girl Coach, the H-Town Hottie and, to her “many, many haters,” “that bitch.” She also mentioned she’s a good actress and has been practicing her British accent, in case Bridgerton would like to cast her.