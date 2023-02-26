‘SNL’ Cold Open Spoofs Donald Trump’s Visit to East Palestine Train Derailment, Trump Ice: “I Just Put My Sticker on Some Dasani”

The Saturday Night Live cold open took aim at Donald Trump’s recent press conference in East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment and toxic chemical spill.

“It’s wonderful to be here in the town of East Palestine, not a great name,” James Austin Johnson’s Trump opened the Feb. 25 segment. “To come here and see these wonderful people who have been abandoned by Biden. He’s on spring break in Ukraine with his friend Zelensky in the T-shirt, very disrespectful.”

Johnson’s former president went on to say that it’s terrible what’s happening in the small town, noting that a farmer approached him and told him they had nothing to eat because the dirt is poison.

“And I said, ‘Well, what are you doing eating the dirt? Don’t eat the dirt,'” he said. “‘Don’t eat the dirt. You should be eating the cold McDonald’s I brought you and the bottled water and Trump ice. I’ll be honest, I just put my sticker on some Dasani.”

He continued, “I’ve heard all about your situation with the water, but I was looking at your river, and it’s so shiny. I’ve never seen water so beautiful — beautiful rainbows and discolorations. It’s wearing makeup Fenty Beauty Water by Rihanna.”

Johnson then segued into talking about Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance and how it was clear that she was pregnant because she wasn’t “moving at all,” before throwing blame onto Pete Buttigieg.

“This was his responsibility,” he said. “Unfortunately, he was too busy being a nerd and being gay.”

Woody Harrelson joined the Five-Timer’s Club with his hosting gig, which featured Jack White as the musical guest.