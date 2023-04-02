‘SNL’ Cold Open Spoofs Donald Trump’s Indictment

Saturday Night Live wasted no time in addressing some of the biggest news of the week with Donald Trump’s indictment for charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

James Austin Johnson returned to his Trump role, kicking off the cold open with a reference to Taylor Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero,” saying, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

“Well folks, it happened. I got indicted, or as I spell it: indicated,” he said. “Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison. April Fools! That was a prank. I was doing a Jim from Office.”

He continued, “Make no mistake. What the radical left Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I’ve ever committed, and I’ve committed a lot. Close to 34.”

Johnson’s Trump went on to say that people may have noticed that he’s been opening his rallies with his song “Justice for All,” joking it was the No. 1 song that beat “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “which, as we all know, is about Liam [Hemsworth].” Since his song brought in a ton of money, he said that he was releasing an album called Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund aka Trump Bopz, featuring “all the hits.”