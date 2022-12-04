×
‘SNL’ Cold Open Tackles Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Runoff Senate Election

The sketch featured Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker, Mikey Day's John Cornyn, Cecily Strong's Marsha Blackburn and James Austin Johnson's Mitch McConnell.

After a brief hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned on Dec. 3 and dove right into the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

The cold open featured Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker, Mikey Day’s John Cornyn, Cecily Strong’s Marsha Blackburn and James Austin Johnson’s Mitch McConnell.

“Well, Herschel, the midterms wasn’t the red wave we hoped for, but we think you can win this Tuesday,” Day’s Cornyn said. “Yes. The priority now is to get out the vote because he got this big runoff coming up,” Strong’s Blackburn added.

“Oh, well, I’m good at those,” Thompson’s Walker replied. “My ex-wife said all I do is run off.”

Strong and Day explained to Thompson that they were talking about the Senate race, which is polling very close, with Warnock polling at 50.9 percent and Walker at 49.1 percent.

“Well, then the first priority is to figure out which number is bigger,” Thompson said. “The election is this Tuesday, they’ve already started counting votes by mail,” Johnson’s McConnell told him. “Right, but you gotta remember, they gotta count votes by female,” Thompson replied.

When Day told Thompson the runoff is really important, and they could use a win, Thompson told him not to worry, he was ready to “chew ass and kick bubblegum.” Strong, Day and McConnell then asked about the scandals Walker has already had, and if there were any more they should be concerned about. “Oh, yes, definitely. So many,” he said before listing them out. “Anyway, she didn’t wanna keep it, so I drove her down to the Planned Parent Trap.”

“I’m gonna be honest, Herschel, this is gonna be tough,” Johnson said. “Oh, don’t worry. I’m feeling very confident about this erection,” Thompson replied. “Don’t you mean ‘election’?” Day asked. “I do not.”

