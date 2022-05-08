‘SNL’ Cold Open Tackles Roe v. Wade, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open on May 7 tackled everything from the Supreme Court document leak signaling that Roe v. Wade would be overturned to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The 13th century England sketch starred host Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong.

“It’s just while I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a hole of human feces, I started to think about abortion,” Cumberbatch said. “Don’t you think we ought to make a law against that?”

“You mean like to know we have against pointy shoes?” Dismukes asked. “Yes, exactly something fair and reasonable like those laws,” Cumberbatch replied.

The cold open further addressed the ramifications of Roe v. Wade being overturned by pointing to how — instead of banning abortion in all of England — they could ban it in certain parts of the country so that the “concubine” could go elsewhere to get their abortions.

Strong joined the sketch as a servant of the “child-bearing age of 12,” to point out the obvious.

“Shouldn’t women have the right to choose since having a baby means like a 50% chance to die?” Strong asked.

“That’s why they’re offering maternity leave,” Cumberbatch said. “When you’re done with 20 years of continuous maternity, you can leave.”

“We can at least make exceptions for rape and incest,” Dismukes said, with a whiny reply from Moffat, saying, “but that’s the only kind of sex.”

McKinnon then made an appearance as a switch, who made references to the Heard-Depp defamation trial.

Arcade Fire served as the musical guest.