James Austin Johnson Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With Joe Biden Impression

New Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show’s 47th season by debuting a Joe Biden impression that centered on the president’s Build Back Better Act.

During a cold open on Saturday that parodied Biden’s embattled infrastructure bill, Johnson attempted to unite moderate and liberal Democrats to get the measure passed. At first, the president believed “I’m bringing together the Democrats like Vultron; sure, they’re all different colors but fundamentally they’re robots.” But during the bit, a group of senators and representatives bickered over clean energy tax credits, the amount of paid family leave, child tax credits and even roads and water.

“What do I want from this bill? I’ll never tell,” said Cecily Strong’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. ” ‘Cause I didn’t come to Congress to make friends. And so far, mission accomplished.” Also on the moderate side, Aidy Bryant played West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin (“Yeah, that’s right. I’m a Democrat from West Virginia. If I vote for electric cars, they’re going to kill me”), while on the liberal front Ego Nwodim played Rep. Ilhan Omar and Melissa Villaseñor played Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“It’s me, I’m the Cruella of the Met Gala,” she said).

At one point, Sinema, part of the group of moderates that wants to separate the bill’s classic roads and bridges components from social policy and climate change aspects, said, “Look, as a wine-drinking bisexual triathlete, I know what the average American wants. They want to be put on hold when they call 911. They want bridges that just stop, a car falls down. They want water so thick you can eat it with a fork. And I will fight for that no matter what. Unless my foot hurts, and then I’ll go back to Arizona.”

Biden was especially eager to talk about trains in the bill: “C’mon, don’t take trains away from me. We gotta remind people of the grandeur of American rail travel: the quiet car, the seats that face backwards, the sliding bathroom doors that don’t quite lock — you open it up, catch a glimpse of an old man on the toilet, the full bottle of Gatorade rolling around on the floor.” Pete Davidson later joined the skit as Andrew Cuomo, followed by Alex Moffat as Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Johnson is perhaps best known for his viral Donald Trump impressions and is one of three new cast members this season, a list that also includes Aristotle Athari and Sarah Sherman. Jim Carrey and Alex Moffat played Joe Biden on the show last year.