Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set to Host ‘SNL’ Before WGA Strike

A pair of HBO stars would have closed out Saturday Night Live’s 48th season, had the writers strike not shut it down first.

Succession’s Kieran Culkin was booked as the host (it would have been his second turn hosting) for the May 13 episode of NBC’s sketch comedy show, along with musical guest Labyrinth. The White Lotus Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge was set for the season finale, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Coolidge would have made her hosting debut, and Foo Fighters were set to return to the show for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

NBC declined comment.

Along with other late-night shows, SNL went dark earlier this week after the Writers Guild of America went on strike. The May 6 episode, set to be hosted by Pete Davidson with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, was called off, and the final two episodes won’t go ahead without a resolution to the strike — which isn’t likely in the next two weeks. The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing studios and streamers, haven’t returned to the negotiating table since talks broke off on Monday.

Walking the union picket line in New York Wednesday, SNL cast member Bowen Yang told The Hollywood Reporter that “We had a few good shows left. … Pete was very excited to host, even though he knew there was a big asterisk on the week, and there was a looming possibility it might not happen. I think we were all ready to give it our all for the next three weeks before the season ended.”