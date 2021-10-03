×
‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald on “Weekend Update”

Pete Davidson wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the late comedian's face as the show aired a highlight reel of some of the former "Update" anchor's best jokes.

Pete Davidson, wearing a Norm Macdonald shirt, and Colin Jost during 'SNL's' "Weekend Update" Will Heath/NBC

Returning for its first new episode since last spring, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to late castmember Norm Macdonald during the “Weekend Update” segment in the show’s season premiere last night.

Pete Davidson wore a t-shirt emblazoned with Macdonald’s face when he stopped by to discuss his experience at the 2021 Met Gala.

And at the end of the “Update” segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che briefly honored Macdonald before throwing to a highlight reel of the former “Update” anchor’s best jokes.

“It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” Jost said, with Che calling Macdonald, who died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer, “our friend.”

Jost continued, “Norm was the reason that I ever wanted to do ‘Weekend Update.’ So tonight we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of ‘Update’ over to Norm.”

Opening with “this is the fake news,” Macdonald offered jokes about about former President Bill Clinton’s views on same-sex marriages (“not too crazy about opposite-sex marriages”), the O.J. Simpson trial and other topics before concluding with “that’s the way it is folks…goodnight and good luck.”

Macdonald was on SNL from 1993-1998, anchoring “Weekend Update” for three seasons, before returning to host in October 1999.

His death sparked an outpouring of support from SNL stars, among others.

A statement from SNL in response to Macdonald’s death read: “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.”

