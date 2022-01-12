Roddy Ricch Out as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Due to COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of Saturday Night Live this week after a possible COVID exposure.

The rapper wrote on Instagram Wednesday that someone on his team was exposed to the coronavirus: “To keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote.

Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, will take Ricch’s place on the Jan. 15 episode. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose is set to host the show on Saturday.

Ricch also wrote that he’s working with SNL‘s producers to lock in a new date for him to perform on the show. He was set to make his debut as the NBC late night show’s musical guest on Saturday.

The change in musical guest is the latest COVID-related issue for Saturday Night Live. The show scrapped much of its last episode in December after several people who work on the series tested positive. The resulting episode — hosted by Paul Rudd — featured no studio audience, a limited crew and a mix of pre-filmed segments from earlier that week and classic holiday sketches.

Bleachers will make their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, though Antonoff has previously been on SNL as part of one of his other bands, Fun.