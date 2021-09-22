‘Saturday Night Live’: All the Season 47 Hosts and Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live kicks off its 47th season on NBC on Oct. 2 with Loki star Owen Wilson serving as host and Kacey Musgraves joining as musical guest.

The show, which in September won its fifth straight Emmy for best variety sketch series, will kick off its season with four consecutive live shows — a slightly smaller number than the unprecedented six straight live shows SNL did last year in the run-up to the presidential election.

All four October shows will feature first-time hosts, beginning with Wilson. Kim Kardashian West will host on Oct. 9, joined by musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek and Young Thug — both making their SNL debuts — headline the Oct. 16 show. Former cast member and newly minted Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis will host on Oct. 23, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to season 47 of SNL. Bookmark this page for the latest on when new episodes will air, who is hosting and who the musical guests will be, as this post will be updated all season long. Hosts are listed first, followed by musical guests.

Oct. 2: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves

Oct. 9: Kim Kardashian West, Halsey

Oct. 16: Rami Malek, Young Thug

Oct. 23: Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile