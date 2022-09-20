‘Saturday Night Live’: All the Season 48 Hosts and Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live will enter a season of transition in 2022-23.

When the NBC late night fixture begins its 48th season Oct. 1, it will do so without longtime castmembers Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney, who all departed the show at the end of season 47. Regulars Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor and featured player Aristotle Athari also left over the summer, and Chris Redd announced his exit from the show in mid-September.

Four featured players (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker) have joined the show for 2022-23.

Season 48 will open with three consecutive weeks of shows beginning Oct. 1. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host the season premiere, with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week will have both a first-time host in Brendan Gleeson and musical guest in Willow. Megan Thee Stallion will pull both hosting and musical guest duties Oct. 15.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to season 48 of SNL. Bookmark this page for updates on airdates, hosts and musical guests, as this post will be updated all season long. Hosts are listed first, followed by musical guests.

Oct. 1: Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar

Oct. 8: Brendan Gleeson, Willow

Oct. 15: Megan Thee Stallion (host and musical guest)