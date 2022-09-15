‘SNL’ Adds Four Featured Players to Season 48 Cast

Saturday Night Live is shoring up its ensemble ahead of its 48th season premiere.

The NBC late-night comedy show has added Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker as featured players for the 2022-23 season. They join a cast that has seen seven departures since the end of last season.

Long-time regulars Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney got sendoffs at the end of season 47. Over the summer, regulars Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor and featured player Aristotle Athari also exited SNL. There’s no word yet on whether the remaining cast from last season will all return, though an announcement is likely to happen soon — SNL is set to begin its season on Oct. 1.

All four new castmembers have roots in stand-up comedy. Hernandez is creative director for the news/comedy brand Only in Dade and was chosen as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy earlier this year. Kearney appears in Prime Video’s A League of Their Own series; they were also part of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019. Longfellow has appeared on NBC’s Bring the Funny and TBS’ Conan and was named as one of TBS’ comics to watch at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. Walker was part of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” in 2017 and has written for Everything’s Trash at Freeform and Big Mouth at Netflix.

Word on returning castmembers for SNL and hosts for the first three episodes of the season is expected in the coming days.