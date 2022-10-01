×
Miles Teller Boasts About “Really Great” Summer in Promos for ‘SNL’ Premiere

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star makes his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend as the NBC series is set to debut a cast roster that will have changed quite a bit from last season.

Kendrick Lamar, Miles Teller and Bowen
Kendrick Lamar, Miles Teller and Bowen Yang on 'Saturday Night Live' Will Heath/NBC

Miles Teller is reflecting on his high-flying summer in the promos for Saturday Night Lives upcoming season 48 premiere.

The Top Gun: Maverick star makes his debut as host of the long-running NBC comedy series on Saturday’s episode, which also features musical guest Kendrick Lamar. In video clips shared ahead of the premiere, SNL castmember and Bros actor Bowen Yang asks Teller about his summer.

“Really great,” Teller responds. This leads Yang to gripe, “Mine was a bust, but whatever. I’m happy to be back.”

Teller continues, “Yeah, I had a hit movie.” But Yang quickly cuts him off and is clearly more interested in sharing details of his own experiences, including claiming that his therapist describes him as having “emotional inertia.”

In other spots promoting the episode, Yang teases Teller about his name sounding like a colloquial description of an odometer, and then the pair bond over their shared enthusiasm to rewatch Gilmore Girls this fall.

Calling this a banner year for Teller’s career is no overstatement. Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, has been the biggest film success story of the year and the only 2022 movie to surpass a billion dollars at the global box office. Additionally, Teller and Chris Hemsworth starred in the Netflix film Spiderhead that was released in June, which was the same month that Teller’s The Godfather-focused limited series The Offer ended its run on Paramount+.

SNL’s season premiere is hotly anticipated for a variety of reasons. The series has been the subject of numerous headlines in recent months due to the long list of castmembers who will not return for the new season, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd. Four new featured players are set to debut in season 48.

The show airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

