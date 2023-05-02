‘Saturday Night Live’ Shuts Down Due to Writers Strike

Heidi Gardner as Marina Menounos or Kit Hoover, Marcello Hernández as Mario Lopez, and Chloe Fineman as Jamie Lee Curtis

Add Saturday Night Live to the list of shows shutting down due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The NBC sketch comedy show will go dark on Saturday, joining a number of other late-night shows that are shut down after the WGA called a strike following the expiration of its contract on May 1. Saturday’s show was slated to be the hosting debut of former cast member Pete Davidson, with Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest.

“SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6,” NBC said in a statement.

Prior to the strike, SNL was scheduled to run new episodes for the next three weeks, culminating in the season finale on May 20.

“Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost are also on SNL’s writing staff, as are the three members of Please Don’t Destroy — Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall — who frequently appear in filmed segments.

Saturday Night Live was off for the duration of the last WGA strike in 2007-08, returning to the air 11 days after the strike ended in February 2008.

(One amusing note: NBC sent out an automated listings email Tuesday showing that this week’s SNL was still on, then followed up with a “Disregard” message shortly afterward.)