Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent to Explore 1993 Trial in Starz Anthology

Starz is prepping for the future of its upcoming anthology A Moment in Time.

The Lionsgate-backed premium cable network is teaming with exec producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to develop a potential second season of the anthology. The new project is called Murder Was the Case and explores Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus who in 1993 was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was killed by his bodyguard. At the time, Snoop had the No. 1 album in the world with his debut, Doggy Style, and was riding high from the song “Murder Was the Case.”

The potential season, A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case, will explore how the publiclity of the case helped boost the single and, per Starz, “go on to hurt Snoop’s case in his trial” during which he was represented by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, a year after the O.J. Simpson trial. Snoop is credited as an exec producer on Murder Was the Case. A search for a writer is under way.

Originally announced in September 2020, the seasonal anthology A Moment in Time explores the true stories in which hip-hop moments collided with what Starz called “sensational and sometimes criminal events behind the scenes.” A Moment in Time is exec produced by Jackson as part of his rich overall deal with Starz.

“Murder Was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said Jackson. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Added Snoop: “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder Was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…”

Jackson’s G-Unit banner is behind the Power franchise and recently renewed BMF at Starz.