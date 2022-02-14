Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to Host Musical Competition Series ‘American Song Contest’

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are set to host NBC’s upcoming musical competition series, American Song Contest, the network announced Sunday.

Based on popular European Song Contest — which is watched by 200 million viewers annually — the live series premieres March 21 and will run for eight weeks.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. Added Clarkson: “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Produced by Propagate, the show will feature live music performances, with a solo artist, duo or band competing from each U.S. state and territory to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

Snoop Dogg previously served as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice in Season 20. Clarkson, who is currently filming the third season of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, appeared on The Voice as a recurring coach in Season 20.