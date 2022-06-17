‘Snowpiercer’ to End With Season 4 on TNT

Snowpiercer is preparing to make its final stop.

The TNT series, which launched in May 2020 following the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film of the same name, will conclude after its upcoming fourth season that is currently in production. The show starred Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

The train-focused series, centering on a globe-spanning voyage with plenty of tension, has had a bumpy ride. The project was led by four different showrunners, with the most recent being Paul Zbyszewski. It also had two pilot directors in James Hawes and Scott Derrickson, along with having switched from TBS to TNT prior to the premiere.

Bong Joon-ho’s film, starring Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer, was based on the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned networks TNT, TBS and TruTV — dubbed the “T-nets” — have faced scrutiny following the company’s April merger. This week, TBS announced that dating series The Big D was canceled weeks ahead of its scheduled premiere date; this followed HBO passing on J.J. Abrams’ series Demimonde amid budget concerns.