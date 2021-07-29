‘Snowpiercer’ Nabs Early Season 4 Renewal at TNT

TNT continues to remain on board with Snowpiercer.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable outlet has picked up a fourth season of the drama starring Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright and Sean Bean. TNT has given pre-air renewals to prior seasons as well, but this one comes especially early: Production is just wrapping on season three, which doesn’t have a premiere date yet.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

The show’s second season ended with Layton (Diggs) taking command of a 10-car, breakaway “pirate train” and setting off to search for Melanie (Connelly). Season three will pick up shortly after that and also continue to follow Wilford (Bean) as he tries to consolidate control over the Snowpiercer.

Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris will join the series for the third season, and Mike O’Malley has been upped to a series regular after recurring in the first two seasons.

Snowpiercer is based on Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film of the same name (which itself is based on a French graphic novel) about the last survivors of humanity circling a frozen planet on a perpetually moving train.

Tomorrow Studios produces the series along with CJ Entertainment. Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Aubrey Nealon, Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson. The 2013 film’s producers, including Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, are also EPs.

Diggs and several castmates announced the renewal from the show’s set in Vancouver. Watch the announcement below.