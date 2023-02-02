‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed for Second Season on CBS

CBS is adding another early series to its roster for the 2023-24 season.

The network has renewed its first-year drama So Help Me Todd for a second season. The CBS Studios series starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden has been a consistent performer for CBS on Thursday nights so far, averaging 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.

“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

The pickup is the latest in a string of early renewals for the 2023-24 season at CBS. So Help Me Todd joins fellow first-year drama Fire Country and comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola in securing pickups for next season, while the three FBI shows, Young Sheldon and The Equalizer are all in the midst of multi-year orders.

The spate of early renewals at CBS and other broadcast networks could also serve as a hedge against potential Hollywood union strikes later in the year. With next season locked in, shows could keep writers rooms open and potentially continue production ahead of possible work stoppages by the Writers Guild (whose current contract ends May 1), SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild (both up on June 30). Any episodes banked before potential strikes would allow networks to have at least some scripted programming available when the new season begins in September.

In addition to Harden and Astin, So Help Me Todd’s regular cast includes Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Series creator Scott Prendergast executive produces with Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman.

