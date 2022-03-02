‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Returning on Fox After 3-Year Pause

"So You Think You Can Dance"

So You Think You Can Dance is officially returning to Fox.

The network on Wednesday announced that the 17th season of the reality competition series will premiere at a date to be determined in the summer.

The news comes three years after the dancing series was shelved out of concerns of producing the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox in June 2020 cited “health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic” in delaying the season.

At the time, casting for season 17 had just begun but was shut down shortly afterward. Auditions for the new season — for dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 — began this month.

At the time that SYTYCD was put on pause, Cat Deeley was poised to return as host alongside judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. Sources say a formal announcement with news about judges and a host will come in the near future. Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec produce, while Seitchik also serves as showrunner.

The show has been a modest ratings performer. In summer 2018, the series averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers once seven days of delayed viewing was factored in.