‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in the Works as Creator Craig Gerber Extends Disney Deal

Disney Branded Television is keeping one of its key creators in the fold.

Craig Gerber, the creator of Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor and Firebuds, has extended his overall deal with the kids and family-focused arm of Disney. As part of the extension, Gerber is developing a potential spinoff of Sofia the First, which ended its run in 2018.

“Craig’s commitment to representing diverse characters and stories with messages of compassion, leadership and resilience is a throughline in his career,” said Alyssa Sapire, senior vp development, series and strategy at Disney Junior. “His ability to tell entertaining, heartfelt and meaningful stories that resonate with both children and adults alike is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing our partnership for many, many years to come.”

Said Gerber, “I am excited to be continuing my creative partnership with both Alyssa and Disney Branded Television. Together, we have produced three meaningful, diverse shows, and I am looking forward to broadening the scope of our collaboration while also championing new voices. It’s particularly thrilling to return to the enchanted world of Sofia the First, where it all began 10 years ago, and create a follow-up series that is just as magical.”

The possible Sofia spinoff would be set at Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the kingdom of Enchancia that Sofia and her step-siblings James and Amber attended. The news comes just before the 10th anniversary of Sofia the First’s debut on Disney Junior on Nov. 18, 2012.

It’s one of two projects Gerber and his Electric Emu company have in the works at Disney Branded TV; the other, created by Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) follows a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family heirlooms. Gerber will executive produce the latter along with Wimberly.

Sofia the First was a breakout success for Disney Junior, running for four seasons and more than 100 episodes. Sofia, voiced by Ariel Winter, is Disney’s first little girl princess; the cast also included Sara Ramirez Wayne Brady, Travis Willingham and Tim Gunn.

Gerber is repped by APA and Goodman Genow.