‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Fifth Season on Hulu

Solar Opposites is staying in Hulu’s galaxy for even longer than anticipated.
The Disney-backed streamer has handed out yet another early renewal for the animated comedy from creators Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks). The news, which was announced Thursday at New York Comic-Con, comes after season three of the series wrapped in July and days after its Halloween episode, A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special, dropped on the platform.
Season four — which was announced in June 2021 — will consist of 12 episodes and debut in 2023. An episode count for season five and a premiere timeframe have not been revealed. Animated shows often score early renewals as such shows take considerably longer to produce.
Solar Opposites was originally ordered straight to series with a two-season, 16-episode order following a multiple-outlet bidding war. The comedy from Disney-owned 20th Television Animation earned a speedy 12-episode season three renewal after launching its freshman run. At the time, Hulu — which like other streamers does not release traditional viewership data — said that Solar Opposites was its most-watched original comedy premiere to date. Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack lead the show’s voice cast.
Adult-focused animated comedies have become a success area for streamers including Hulu. Animated shows typically repeat extremely well.
Hulu’s roster in the space includes the upcoming Futurama update, Hugh Jackman in Koala Man — which also hails from Roiland — and libraries of Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill, as well as Futurama and American Dad.
