‘Solos’ Creator David Weil on How the Amazon Series Went From Script to Screen

There was nowhere for them to hide as actors, it’s them uninterrupted for 30 minutes straight,” says Solos creator David Weil of Amazon’s seven-part sci-fi anthology series, in which each episode features just one actor — among them Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba and Anthony Mackie — performing what is essentially a monologue.

The idea for Solos came to you during the pandemic. How?

I wrote it last May, and now it’s out in May — it’s within a year from blank page to final frame. I’ve never had such an accelerated process like that, but for myself and the other writers and the filmmakers and the actors, this creative expression just poured out of us. We had, for a long time, been isolated and quarantined and other shows were pushed because of it. So we were just so eager to get back and be creating and be telling stories about human connection and the affirmation of humanity.

The series features a lot of tech of the future. Where did the idea come from for a device that could help those with Alzheimer’s get their memories back?

My grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years. We were very present in her life. So I saw that firsthand and I always wished, “What if just for a good hour or a moment, I could bring her back in some way?” It was very powerful to write that. It felt really special.

Which of the actors’ performances really surprised you?

Constance Wu. I know she’s so talented, and I directed that episode. It’s those final 10 minutes where this character breaks out in such a visceral and powerful way. I mean, that was a real goosebump-inducing moment on set, seeing Constance go for broke and really leave it all on the table — the tears, the emotion, the snot. I mean, it was a real tour de force performance and she did that in one take — the first take she shot. I think it’s brilliant.

