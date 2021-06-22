‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix (Exclusive)

Somebody Feed Phil is going back out to eat.

Netflix has handed out a fifth season renewal for the culinary travelogue hosted and exec produced by Phil Rosenthal. Season five will consist of 10 episodes, the show’s biggest order yet. Seasons one and two features six episodes, while three and four consisted of five apiece. Season four last aired in October. A return date for the series has not yet been determined.

“I’m thrilled. The world is opening up again and so is my mouth,” Rosenthal quipped in a statement Tuesday.

The news arrives a day after Rosenthal was named Male Star of the Year at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Rosenthal and his Lucky Bastards partners Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis; and Zero Point Zero Productions’ Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Somebody Feed Phil is part of roster of culinary shows on Netflix including Ugly Delicious; Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat; The Chef Show; Chef’s Table; The Great British Baking Show; Nailed It; and Cooked, among others.