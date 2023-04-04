‘Somebody Somewhere’ Feels the Love in Season 2 Trailer

Season one of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere largely focused on lead character Sam’s (Bridget Everett) halting attempts to fit back into her Kansas hometown. The trailer for season two of the series suggests she’s feeling at least a little more comfortable there.

The trailer shows that Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have moved in together — “It’s solely a financial arrangement,” Joel says — and settled into a routine. Sam also takes a few more steps to further her singing, approaching her old music teacher for voice lessons.

Hiller also told The Hollywood Reporter that Joel will have a new love interest in season two, played by Tim Bagley (Grace and Frankie). “I originally thought that Joel might get back together with his season one boyfriend, but I think this story is much more interesting,” he said.

The two-minute clip also showcases the series’ mix of comedy and emotion that won Somebody Somewhere nearly unanimous critical praise for its first season. Everett and Hiller were nominated for Spirit Awards for their roles, and the show was nominated for best new series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Along with Everett and Hiller, Somebody Somewhere stars Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus and Meighan Gerachis. Bagley, Jennifer Mudge and Barbara Robertson join the show for the coming season.

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen co-created the series and executive produce with Everett; Carolyn Strauss of Mighty Mint; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions; and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel is a producer. Bos, Thureen, Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron are the writers; season two directors are Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.

Somebody Somewhere begins its second season at 10:30 p.m. April 23. Watch the trailer below.