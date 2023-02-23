Hot Comic ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ Getting Series Treatment from ‘1899’ Showrunners, Netflix

Something Is Killing the Children, the popular comic by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’edera published by Boom! Studios, is getting another shot at an adaptation from Netflix.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the German creators of buzzy cult series Dark and 1899, have been tapped to develop a series adaptation of the comic, one of the biggest titles being published outside DC and Marvel.

The project is the first to come out the duo’s freshly-renewed first look deal with the streaming giant. That deal is a multi-year overall deal that is said to be in the eight figures.

Bo Odar and Friese will write, showrun and executive produce should the project get the greenlight. They will also direct the pilot. Boom!’s Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will executive produce the adaptation. Tynion and Dell’Edera will co-executive produce.

Bo Odar and Friese gained a following for their series, which are sci-fi and horror-tinged mystery shows that are praised for their craftsmanship and their storytelling. Dark, in particular, may find some thematic overlap with Children as it was ensemble that focused on missing children and multiple timelines.

Children’s first story arc told of a town plagued by monsters that feast on children, with one teen survivor telling tales that no adult believes. Into this setting enters a mysterious young woman named Erica Slaughter. The woman, who occasionally converses with her stuffed animal, isn’t there to mince words but rather to mince monsters. The comic then opened up its world, focusing on the monster-killing cabal and the its sinister politics.

Debuting in September 2019, the comic was a hit that kept growing. The first issue has sold over 175,000 issues over the course of multiple printings while the comic has sold over 2 million since launch, a rare feat in modern publishing not just in the indie comics world but even with Marvel and DC factored in. A spinoff book, House of Slaughter, also written by Tynion, was launched and is also a top seller.

It has also seen numerous plaudits thrown its way, earning an Eisner for best new series in 2020, a Harvey Award for book of the year, and a Ringo Award for best series.

The comic was previously in development with Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan, the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, who came on board in 2021. Creative differences sunk the project. The duo had a first-look at Netflix at the time but after series The Midnight Club failed to connect in fall of 2022, they decamped to Amazon in December.