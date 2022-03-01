Spectrum Originals Nabs ‘Panhandle’ Crime Dramedy From Sony

Sony Pictures Television Studios is getting back into business with Spectrum Originals — and teaming up with Roku as well.

The two outlets will share rights to a Sony-produced crime dramedy called Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place). Spectrum Originals will have an exclusive, ad-free window for the series for nine months, after which it will also be available on the ad-supported Roku Channel.

Created by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends From College) and Carla Kettner (The Blacklist, Bones), Panhandle follows eccentric, agoraphobic armchair detective Bell Prescott (Kirby) and traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Okoye) as they deal with personal demons, alligators and the oddballs who populate their Florida town. Emmy winner Colin Bucksey (Fargo, The Great) is set to direct the first installment of the eight-episode series.

“When Nick and Carla told us they wanted to work together, we knew they would create something very special. They have combined the best of comedy with the best of procedural storytelling and have created a fun and colorful dramedy,” said Sony Pictures TV Studios president Jeff Frost and co-president Jason Clodfelter in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Luke and Tiana bring the story to screen. We are also very excited about this innovative novel partnership as we continue our incredible relationship with Spectrum and expand it through our new collective collaboration with Roku, further augmenting the audience for the series.”

With no linear or streaming outlet of its own, Sony continues to sell to all comers. The studio has previously worked with Spectrum Originals on 2019’s Mad About You revival, L.A.’s Finest and the forthcoming A Spy Among Friends; the second window with Roku is a new wrinkle.

“Nick and Carla are an electric team who have crafted a story that is a love letter to the Sunshine State while capturing all that is twisted, emotional and sublime about Florida,” said Liz Varner, head of programming for Spectrum Originals. “We’re thrilled to have Colin Bucksey, Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye signing on to bring this special project to life.”

Added Roku head of scripted originals Colin Davis, “We are very excited to partner with Spectrum on Panhandle. Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner are a powerhouse creative duo and we can’t wait to see this darkly funny series come together.”

Stoller and Kettner will executive produce the series along with Conor Welch.

Kirby is repped by Gersh and Garry Goddard Agency; Okoye by UTA and Echo Lake; and Bucksey by Verve and John Bauman Management.