Sony Pictures TV Inks Overall Deal With Former ‘New York Times Presents’ Showrunner’s New Company (Exclusive)

Sony Pictures Television has inked an overall deal with Maxine, the new production company from Emmy-winning executive producer and director and former The New York Times Presents showrunner Mary Robertson.

Maxine’s mandate is to tell “extraordinary” nonfiction stories from journalists and filmmakers and the company is already developing projects in association with The Hollywood Reporter, Texas Monthly, Buzzfeed and Rolling Stone. (THR and Rolling Stone are both owned by the same parent company, Penske Media Corporation.) At The New York Times Presents, Robertson executive produced films including Elon Musk’s Crash Course and Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson as well as the doc hits that touched off a new cultural conversation about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears. Robertson has additionally directed CNN’s Tricky Dick, Showtime’s Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time and multiple films for PBS’ Frontline.

SPT president of nonfiction entertainment Eli Holzman and co-president Aaron Saidman announced the overall deal on Monday. “Over the past year, we have seen the social and cultural impact that Mary’s provocative content has created, stimulating important conversations through exhilarating real-life stories,” the pair said in a statement. “The authentic, zeitgeist quality of her work made this an undeniably sound partnership, and we are elated to welcome her to SPT’s nonfiction family.”

Robertson said in her own statement, “I am overjoyed to launch Maxine with a mission to create the kind of urgent, innovative, and captivating documentary content that our times demand. Eli and Aaron’s vision to create a home for diverse talent is electrifying, and I am thrilled by the limitless potential of our partnership.”

Maxine is the ninth production company to join SPT’s nonfiction group, which already includes R.J. Cutler’s This Machine Filmworks, Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films, Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act, Alex Stapleton’s House of NonFiction, Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), B17 Entertainment and 19 Entertainment. Earlier this year, SPT acquired nonfiction production company Industrial Media, whose portfolio included IPC, Sharp Entertainment and Trilogy Films, among others, significantly boosting SPT’s presence in the nonfiction space.

Maxine is repped by CAA.