Sony’s Jennifer Turner Tapped to Lead TriStar TV

TriStar Television has found its next leader.

The Sony-based studio has tapped Dr. Jennifer Turner to serve as exec vp, filling the void created in November when former division topper Kathryn Busby departed to head originals at Lionsgate’s Starz.

In her new role, Turner will report to Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter and be charged with finding new talents and projects that contribute to TriStar’s mission to champion diverse, authentic characters and underrepresented voices. Turner joins a TriStar team that also includes senior vp Christina Jokanovich and director Alex Villalta.

Turner comes to TriStar after spending the past six years with Sony Pictures Television, where she worked as senior vp scripted programming and oversaw creative for such shows as The Good Doctor, The Blacklist, The Boys, For Life and Woke. Before that, she worked at NBCUniversal in the licensing and strategic partnerships division. Before that, she was vp drama at NBCUniversal, where she helped develop shows including Friday Night Lights and Crossing Jordan. Before that, she was director of current programming at ABC and worked on Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy and Lost.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with [Sony TV co-presidents] Jeff Frost and Jason, leveraging all of the resources of our television division, and the opportunity to collaborate with Nicole Brown at TriStar Pictures,” Turner said in a statement Tuesday. “I look forward to continuing to build TriStar Television’s brand by expanding our creative relationships, highlighting new voices and stories, while staying focused on delivering premium content to our partners.”

TriStar Television’s credits include Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt, The Last Tycoon and Apple’s upcoming The Afterparty. Turner replaces Busby, who filled the void that was created when Hannah Minghella decamped for J.J. Abrams’ WarnerMedia-based production company Bad Robot. Minghella previously oversaw TriStar’s film and TV units, with the role now split between Brown (film) and Turner. Minghella became the first exec to take oversight of TriStar TV since the sudden death of former exec vp Suzanne Patmore Gibbs in 2018.

“In her nearly six years at Sony Pictures Television, Jennifer has been a standout and a strong leader on our current programming team. Her expertise in working with top level creative talent combined with her whip-smart instincts and passion for unique and impactful storytelling make her an excellent choice to lead the TriStar Television label,” said Clodfelter.