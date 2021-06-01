Sophie Turner to Star in Michael Peterson Drama ‘The Staircase’ for HBO Max

Sophie Turner is returning to HBO.

The Game of Thrones star been cast in the limited series The Staircase, which is coming to the company’s streaming service, HBO Max.

The Staircase is based on the true story of novelist Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters. The Peterson case was also chronicled in a French documentary titled The Staircase in 2004.

Turner joins an all-star cast in the project that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey. The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story).

Since wrapping the role of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones in 2019, Turner has kept plenty busy, appearing in Quibi’s plane crash drama Survive, and the revenge thriller Heavy, as well as marrying Joe Jonas and having her first child with the singer last year.